Swiss National Bank Acquires 885,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,347,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Walmart worth $1,305,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

