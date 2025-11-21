Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 60,715 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.2%

Intel stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,365.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

