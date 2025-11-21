Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,347,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,089,000 after acquiring an additional 885,700 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 304,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,740,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,653 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

