Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 42,566 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $40,012.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,439,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,165.72. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $23,505.79.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $40,832.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,091. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOWL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

