Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $33.48. 1,624,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,312,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Specifically, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $35,584,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,921,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,678,333.54. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $3,280,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 529,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,784,410. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

