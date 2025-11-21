Peter O’Connell Purchases 28,000 Shares of Superloop (ASX:SLC) Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Free Report) insider Peter O’Connell bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.41 per share, with a total value of A$67,592.00.

Peter O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Peter O’Connell purchased 2,000 shares of Superloop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,828.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Superloop Company Profile

Superloop Limited operates as a telecommunications and internet service provider in Australia. It operates through Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments. The Consumer segment offers internet and mobile phone products for domestic residential use. The Business segment provides NBN TC2 and enterprise ethernet, internet access, dark fibre, fixed wireless access, third party access, mobile 4G, SD-WAN, security, VoIP, and managed Wifi.

