Analyzing BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP)

Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendant Solutions and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ascendant Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services 1.04% 11.61% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascendant Solutions and BrightSpring Health Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.55 -$18.06 million $0.61 56.64

Ascendant Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ascendant Solutions and BrightSpring Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendant Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 12 1 3.00

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Ascendant Solutions.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Ascendant Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendant Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.