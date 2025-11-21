Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on October 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.