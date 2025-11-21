Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Issues Earnings Results

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of MNTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 559,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.24. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,773 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 12.62% of Momentus worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Momentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

