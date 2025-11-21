Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Elastic traded as low as $68.78 and last traded at $69.1670, with a volume of 2988625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

In other Elastic news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $106,232.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,711.26. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,291.24. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

