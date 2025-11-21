Eric (Ric) Sinclair III Sells 9,701 Shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $342,154.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,747,113.02. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 407,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $48.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waystar by 35.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,869 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter valued at about $95,497,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after buying an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Waystar by 4,717.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,814,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,811,000 after buying an additional 1,776,979 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

