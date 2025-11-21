Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $899.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.17 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Construction Partners Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ROAD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $138.90.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 41.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,161,000 after buying an additional 223,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 469.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 2,916.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 75,112 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $7,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

