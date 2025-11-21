Allete (ALE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allete (NYSE: ALE):

11/19/2025 – Allete had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Allete had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Allete was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Allete was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Allete had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Allete had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.