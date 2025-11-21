Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – MasTec had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – MasTec had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – MasTec was given a new $254.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/3/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $248.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $246.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $249.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2025 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – MasTec had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $209.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – MasTec had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $206.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $218.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – MasTec had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,148.03. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.