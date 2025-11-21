Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.0810, with a volume of 321702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ROL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Rollins Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

