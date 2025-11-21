Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.3250, with a volume of 318351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 92.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

