Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.6660, with a volume of 263231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,625,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,116,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Docusign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,931,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

