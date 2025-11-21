Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 1,164 Shares of Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $28,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of America Corp /De/ Bank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 1,164 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,820.64.

NYSE:BMN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.47. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,219. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

