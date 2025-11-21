Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 202. Approximately 10,037,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 2,037,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ithaca Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -19.01.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

