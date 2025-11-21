Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,473,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 266,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Star Diamond alerts:

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.