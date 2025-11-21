UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.5370, but opened at $1.68. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 282,909 shares changing hands.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.