Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.7120. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.4120, with a volume of 1,301 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

