Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.96. Maplight Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 43,151 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

