Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $33.05. Persimmon shares last traded at $33.2950, with a volume of 5,645 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Persimmon Stock Up 5.4%
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
