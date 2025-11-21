Peter James Sells 448,689 Shares of DroneShield (ASX:DRO) Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Peter James sold 448,689 shares of DroneShield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.26, for a total transaction of A$1,462,726.14.

Peter James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Peter James sold 935,345 shares of DroneShield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.35, for a total transaction of A$3,135,276.44.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Peter James sold 2,750,000 shares of DroneShield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.35, for a total value of A$9,218,000.00.

DroneShield Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About DroneShield

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia and the United States. It offers DroneGun Tactical, a portable rifle shape drone disruptor, causing the drone to safely land, or fly back to the starting point; DroneGun Mk4, a rugged handheld counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) effector; DroneGun Mk3, a pistol shaped compact drone disruptor; RfPatrol Mk2, a wearable AI-enabled multi-mission detection tool; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a software-defined detection and adaptive disruption system.

