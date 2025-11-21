Insider Buying: Wiluna Mining (ASX:WMX) Insider Acquires 19,083 Shares of Stock

Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.57 per share, with a total value of A$29,998.48.
Wiluna Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Wiluna Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 22.0%.
Wiluna Mining Company Profile
Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops gold properties in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Matilda-Wiluna gold operation located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
