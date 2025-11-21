Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.09. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,145,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,792,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $184,610,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

