Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $25.00. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 33,764 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Stock Up 4.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

