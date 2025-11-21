Heather Zampatti Purchases 400,000 Shares of Evion Group (ASX:EVG) Stock

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG – Get Free Report) insider Heather Zampatti acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00.

Heather Zampatti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evion Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, Heather Zampatti bought 47,455 shares of Evion Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$1,328.74.

Evion Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Evion Group Company Profile

Evion Group NL operates as an integrated graphite developer in Madagascar, India, and Europe. Its flagship project is the Maniry graphite project located in Southern Madagascar. The company was formerly known as BlackEarth Minerals NL and changed its name to Evion Group NL in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.