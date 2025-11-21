Shadow Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $205.89 Thousand (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $205.89 thousand worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,023.38 or 0.99934821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.06101126 USD and is down -6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $204,589.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

