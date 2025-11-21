Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) & Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Head to Head Analysis

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maison Solutions and Kid Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maison Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,090.48%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maison Solutions and Kid Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40% Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and Kid Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.06 $1.17 million ($0.04) -8.93 Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kid Brands.

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Kid Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter’s, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant’s early years under the Sassy, Carter’s, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter’s, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

