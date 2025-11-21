Hyperliquid (HYPE) One Day Volume Hits $814.82 Million

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Hyperliquid has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $11.17 billion and approximately $814.82 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for $33.45 or 0.00039783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,533,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,533,278 with 336,685,219 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 36.64909158 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $462,157,081.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

