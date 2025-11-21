Baby Doge Coin Price Down 14.5% This Week (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $101.33 million and $14.89 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001232 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,590,780,429,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,591,996,036,598.75779831 with 171,002,371,067,673,880.2149035 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $10,589,788.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

