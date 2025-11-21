Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 29,931 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

