Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,581 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $781,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $491.00 to $487.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4%

DE opened at $476.84 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.99 and a 200-day moving average of $490.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.