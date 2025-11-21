Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 32% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.80. 252,678,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,726% from the average session volume of 8,942,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

