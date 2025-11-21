Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 32% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.80. 252,678,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,726% from the average session volume of 8,942,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLW
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Walmart Stock Surges After a Solid Q3—Stronger Growth Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Microsoft’s AI Superfactory Could Power a Stock Rally
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.