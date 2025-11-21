CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) vs. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Critical Contrast

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and CDW”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $164.48 million 0.16 -$7.05 million N/A N/A CDW $21.00 billion 0.86 $1.08 billion $7.92 17.47

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00 CDW 0 5 2 0 2.29

CDW has a consensus target price of $190.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 51.89% 8.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats CLPS Incorporation on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

