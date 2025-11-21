Astherus USDF (USDF) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Astherus USDF has a total market capitalization of $159.52 million and approximately $635.67 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astherus USDF token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,023.38 or 0.99934821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Astherus USDF

Astherus USDF’s launch date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 159,937,787 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 159,595,046.05569065. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99743829 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $354,437.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astherus USDF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

