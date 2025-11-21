FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.09 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $199.09 million and $6.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

