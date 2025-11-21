inSure DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $135.76 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00010798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004171 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00032604 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $102.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

