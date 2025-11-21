Metal (MTL) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Metal has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,023.38 or 0.99934821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 87,659,735 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.