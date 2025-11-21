Sui (SUI) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Sui has a total market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,023.38 or 0.99934821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s genesis date was April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,681,325,480 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io. Sui’s official message board is blog.sui.io.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,681,325,480.198332 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.4794162 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 857 active market(s) with $967,071,349.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.