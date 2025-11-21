Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $195.96, but opened at $205.37. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sandisk shares last traded at $190.55, with a volume of 10,253,024 shares changing hands.

SNDK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $37,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a PE ratio of 589.28.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

