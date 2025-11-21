B. Riley Lowers Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $2.50

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Northland Securities set a $1.75 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Canaan in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Get Canaan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canaan

Canaan Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 10,294,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,677,492. Canaan has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 51.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Canaan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $86,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.