Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 52,627 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,428,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,888.16. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 563,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOWL. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

