GAP (NYSE:GAP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GAP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

GAP stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,795,595.80. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $4,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,627,388.58. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,064 shares of company stock worth $22,011,784. 30.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $758,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GAP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

