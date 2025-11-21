My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) CEO Ronen Luzon Buys 13,500 Shares

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CEO Ronen Luzon acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $10,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,700. This represents a 30.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

My Size Stock Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:MYSZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.08. My Size, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that My Size, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, My Size currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYSZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.