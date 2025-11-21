Block (NYSE:XYZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,682. Block has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,640. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,162 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.