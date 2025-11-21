Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 4,456 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $122,851.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 219,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,720.58. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,474 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $145,827.36.

BRZE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 228,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Braze by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Braze by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

