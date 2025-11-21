Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 4,456 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $122,851.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 219,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,720.58. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,474 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $145,827.36.
Braze Trading Down 0.6%
BRZE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 228,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Braze by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Braze by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
