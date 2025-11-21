Xero (ASX:XRO) Insider David Thodey Purchases 833 Shares

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO – Get Free Report) insider David Thodey acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$119.87 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,853.38.
Xero Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Xero Company Profile
